YouTube bans false Covid-19 vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform.

YouTube (file). Source: istock.com

The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for Covid-19 to a somewhat hesitant public.

Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the Covid-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.

YouTube's new rules will prohibit misinformation about any vaccine that has been approved by health authorities such as the World Health Organization and are currently being administered.

The platform had already begun to crack down late last year on false claims about the Covid-19 vaccine.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, will delete videos that falsely claim vaccines are dangerous or cause health issues, like cancer, infertility or autism — a theory that scientists have discredited for decades but has endured on the internet.

As of Wednesday, popular anti-vaccine accounts, including those run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, were kicked off YouTube.

"We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with Covid-19 to other vaccines," YouTube said in a prepared statement.

The new rule will apply to general claims about vaccines as well as statements about specific vaccines, such as those given for measles or flu.

Claims about vaccines that are being tested will still be allowed. Personal stories about reactions to the vaccine will also be permitted, as long as they do not come from an account that has a history of promoting vaccine misinformation.

YouTube shuts German RT channnels

YouTube shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation.

It said RT's German branch had received a "strike" for uploading material that violated YouTube's standards on Covid-19 misinformation, and as a consequence was suspended from uploading new videos to its channel.

"During this suspension, RT DE tried to circumvent this restriction by using another YouTube channel to upload its videos," which resulted in both channels being terminated for violating YouTube's conditions of use, it added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likened YouTube's decision to censorship.

"There are indications that Russian laws have been violated, violated rather grossly," he said.

Asked if he believes that companies operating in other countries, like YouTube in Germany, should follow Russian laws, Peskov replied: "Of course — when it comes to violating the rights of our legal entities, moreover, our media outlets."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would ask relevant government bodies to work up retaliatory measures against German media and YouTube, adding that such a response was "not only appropriate, but also necessary".

Russia’s state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, demanded that Google restore access to RT’s YouTube channels and threatened the platform with fines and a ban if it fails to do so.

In Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the government has "taken note" of the YouTube decision.

"Since there are different accounts, particularly on Russian channels, I want to say in crystal-clear terms that this is a decision by YouTube, and the German government, or representatives of the German government, have nothing to do with this decision," Seibert told reporters.

"So anyone who alleges that is putting together a conspiracy theory."

"There is absolutely no reason for ... 'retaliation' against German media working in Russia," he added.

"Anyone who calls for such retaliation...doesn't show a good relationship with press freedom, from our point of view."

German security services have said they consider RT’s German service to be a propaganda arm of the Russian state.