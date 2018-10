Users around the world rejoiced as the video streaming service YouTube fixed the unknown problem that took the site down on Wednesday afternoon.

The reports of the outage started coming in around 2:15pm on Wednesday. Unable to access the site, some users called emergency services in panic.

The company apologised on Twitter for the inconvenience. They have yet to say what caused the outage.

YouTube is the world's largest video streaming site, and the second most visited website after Google.

YouTube music playlist (file picture). Source: istock.com