'Your time is running out' – New NRA advert issues ominous warning to media and anti-gun movement

The National Rifle Association in the US has released a video promoting their new TV show which contains a threatening message to anti-gun celebrities and media, warning them "your time is running out."

A promotional video for a new show hosted by the face of the NRA Dana Loesch, was posted to the NRATV Twitter page yesterday.

In the video Loesch stands next to an hourglass and says the NRA has has had enough of "every lying member of the media" and their "fake news".

Ominous music can be heard playing in the background, giving the message a threatening tone.

"So to every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents.

"To the politicians who would rather watch America burn than lose one ounce of their own personal power, to the late night posts that think their opinion is the only opinions that matter.

"To those who bring bias and propaganda to CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times… your time is running out. The clock starts now," Loesch says before flipping over the hourglass and starting it running.