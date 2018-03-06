 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Your time is running out' – New NRA advert issues ominous warning to media and anti-gun movement

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The National Rifle Association in the US has released a video promoting their new TV show which contains a threatening message to anti-gun celebrities and media, warning them "your time is running out."

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch stars in a chilling new promotional advert for NRATV.
Source: Twitter/NRATV

A promotional video for a new show hosted by the face of the NRA Dana Loesch, was posted to the NRATV Twitter page yesterday.

In the video Loesch stands next to an hourglass and says the NRA has has had enough of "every lying member of the media" and their "fake news".

Ominous music can be heard playing in the background, giving the message a threatening tone.

"So to every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents.

"To the politicians who would rather watch America burn than lose one ounce of their own personal power, to the late night posts that think their opinion is the only opinions that matter.

"To those who bring bias and propaganda to CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times… your time is running out. The clock starts now," Loesch says before flipping over the hourglass and starting it running.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will also stop selling fire arms to anyone under the age of 21.
Source: Breakfast

Gun control has been back in the US media recently after a tragic shooting at a Florida high school claimed 17 lives.

Related

North America

00:58
Students turned out in force at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two weeks after the shooting.

Florida school principal praises students’ 'resilience' on first day back after shooting massacre

00:15
The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.

President Trump says he would have run into Florida shooting ‘even if I didn’t have a weapon’

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:07
1
A Brisbane man has been charged with assault after attacking a boy who was allegedly bullying his step-daughter.

Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged father chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter


00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:21
4
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:11
5
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


02:22
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.

Air NZ flight forced to divert to Ohakea Air Force Base due to rogue drone sighting near Auckland airport

Auckland Airport had to shut down operations for 30 minutes.

The highest court in NZ says a decision to keep safety areas at each end as short as possible was wrong.

Drone flying in controlled air space disrupts flights at Auckland Airport

Around 20 aircraft chose to hold in the air before landing because of the drone.

01:17
The former Finance Minister announced today he will resign.

Watch: Steven Joyce on his political legacy as he announces his retirement from Parliament

The senior former Cabinet minister leaves after losing the National leadership race to Simon Bridges last month.

Blanket ban on prisoner voting goes to Supreme Court today - what MPs have said about the ban in the past

In 2010 the now-Minister of Finance called the blanket ban "a petty, spiteful attempt to try to curry favour with a populist issue". The Bill was found to be inconsistent with the Bill of Rights in 2015, now the Crown are appealing that declaration.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 