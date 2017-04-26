Is this your next ride? Uber to launch Uber Elevate drone flight service by 2020

Uber has announced that it wants to start testing vehicles by 2020 which can take off vertically, fly using wings, then land vertically again.

In a keynote speech, Uber Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said his company is planning to debut the product at the 2020 World's Fair in Dubai.

The Uber Elevate network will feature what is a essentially a very large drone - Aurora Flight Science's Electric VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing).

Development of the aircraft is still underway, but in an app demonstration Mr Holden showed how the craft could turn a two-hour drive into a 15-minute flight.