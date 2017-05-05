'Is that your new pink leg?' – children have sweetest reaction to school friend's new prosthetic leg

Source:
A young girl in the UK has proudly shared her new prosthetic leg (sports blade) to her school friends who rush over to the seven-year-old and each take turns to hug her in a gorgeous moment.
Anu had her leg amputated soon after she was born and has spent her whole life walking on a prosthetic leg.
The special moment when Anu debuts her flash new prosthetic leg while she entered the school playground in Birmingham was caught on camera by the BBC.
A group of girls run over to meet Anu, bending down to get a closer look at her new leg before she runs off to play with her friends.
"Is that your new pink leg?" one girl asked, while another simply commented "wow!"
The new blade was custom made for Anu with money from a $1.9million fund given to the National Health Service last year.
