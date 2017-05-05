'Is that your new pink leg?' – children have sweetest reaction to school friend's new prosthetic leg

A young girl in the UK has proudly shared her new prosthetic leg (sports blade) to her school friends who rush over to the seven-year-old and each take turns to hug her in a gorgeous moment.

Anu had her leg amputated soon after she was born and has spent her whole life walking on a prosthetic leg.

The special moment when Anu debuts her flash new prosthetic leg while she entered the school playground in Birmingham was caught on camera by the BBC.

A group of girls run over to meet Anu, bending down to get a closer look at her new leg before she runs off to play with her friends.

"Is that your new pink leg?" one girl asked, while another simply commented "wow!"