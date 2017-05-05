 

'Is that your new blade' – children have sweetest reaction to school friend's new prosthetic leg

BBC

Anu from Birmingham, England was hugged by her friends when she showed them her new pink blade.
01:07
1
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

05:37
2
When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.

Is Ed Sheeran coming to New Zealand?

00:59
3
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
4
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:48
5
Matthew Bryce was found 20km off the coast of Scotland.

'Lord knows how they found him' - Surfer saved after spending more than a day in chilly waters off Scotland

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
