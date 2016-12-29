'Your love and support means the world' - Carrie Fisher's daughter posts emotional response to loss of her mother, grandmother

Billie Lourd has broken her silence after the loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, last week.

The 24-year-old, best known for her role in the TV show Scream Queens, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram this morning thanking everyone for their "kind words".

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby."

Star Wars star Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday last week and her mother passed away the next day.