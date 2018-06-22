Are your kids safe? US consumer watchdog releases top 10 list of unsafe toys

Source:Associated Press
A Boston-based consumer watchdog group has warned of the dangers to children of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other toys.
Those playthings top a list of 10 questionable toys issued today by World Against Toys Causing Harm, better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H.
Others include low-riding wheeled toys; swimming pools; all-terrain vehicles; toys with small parts; baby pools and garden buckets; backyard water slides; high-powered water guns; and bounce houses and backyard trampolines.
The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.
Last year, the organisation singled out fidget spinners - those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger - saying they pose a choking hazard.
