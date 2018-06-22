Are your kids safe? US consumer watchdog releases top 10 list of unsafe toys

A Boston-based consumer watchdog group has warned of the dangers to children of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other toys.

Those playthings top a list of 10 questionable toys issued today by World Against Toys Causing Harm, better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H.

Others include low-riding wheeled toys; swimming pools; all-terrain vehicles; toys with small parts; baby pools and garden buckets; backyard water slides; high-powered water guns; and bounce houses and backyard trampolines.

The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.