 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Your father is ruining the country' - couple booted off flight for 'harassing' Ivanka Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband "expressed displeasure" about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump.

Source: Bang Showbiz

Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York's Kennedy airport to Florida today after overhearing his husband's remarks.

Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal "to harass them."

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

According to TMZ, one of the men yelled "Your father is ruining the country".

Tweet about Ivanka Trump

Tweet about Ivanka Trump

Source: Twitter: Matthew Lasner

JetBlue cited the possibility of "the risk of escalation during flight" in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment but did not dispute the accounts.

Related

Travel

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

01:08
2
Terror plotters allegedly planned to attack Melbourne's Flinders Street Station and Federation Square on Christmas Day, Victoria Police say

Police raids foil alleged 'ISIS inspired' Christmas Day terror attacks on Melbourne landmarks

00:31
3
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
4
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

5

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ