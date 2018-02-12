 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Youngsters in Tonga brave the ocean as Cyclone Gita starts buffeting the Pacific nation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A major storm was on its way but it was business as usual for these hardy souls.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
A major storm was on its way but it was business as usual for these hardy souls.

LIVE: 'I just can't describe the wind and rain here' - Cyclone Gita's 138km/h winds hammer Nuku'alofa as eye approaches

2
Police car generic.

All southbound lanes on stretch of Auckland's Southern Motorway closed after serious crash

01:24
3
Four other people were injured in the accident.

Grand Canyon disaster: Tourist chopper plunges onto Canyon's jagged rocks killing three Brits

00:44
4
Jones defended his fullback Mike Brown and gave a BBC reporter a piece of his mind.

'I'm sick of it mate' - Fired up England coach Eddie Jones unleashes verbal spray on English media

00:13
5
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

00:13
A major storm was on its way but it was business as usual for these hardy souls.

LIVE: 'I just can't describe the wind and rain here' - Cyclone Gita's 138km/h winds hammer Nuku'alofa as eye approaches

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 