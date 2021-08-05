Youngest NSW Covid victim was mum of three

The youngest victim of the NSW Covid-19 outbreak was a 30-year-old mother of three whose husband is also sick with the virus.

NSW Health late on Tuesday confirmed a 30-year-old western Sydney woman had died at her home in Emerton, taking the toll for the current outbreak to 75.

A post on social media identified the woman as Ianeta Baker Isaako.

The Penrith RSL Junior Rugby Union Club posted a tribute to Ms Isaako on its Facebook page, saying the club was "saddened to hear of the passing of a member of our rugby family".

"Our hearts are breaking and our thoughts are with your beautiful children, loving husband and wider family. May you rest in perpetual light and love.

"We also ask that everyone keeps husband Sako Isaako in our thoughts and prayers as he is currently fighting illness in hospital," the club said.

Meanwhile, a "yellow emergency" was declared at Westmead Hospital on Tuesday due to an overwhelming number of Covid-19 patients, as cases continue to climb in western Sydney.

The hospital has reduced ambulance arrivals for Covid-19 patients for 24 hours and will transfer several critical patients to other Sydney metropolitan hospitals. An urgent critical care review is underway.

NSW Health data shows almost 4000 Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed in the past four weeks in the Western Sydney local health district.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann says the public health system "is shockingly unprepared to cope with the current outbreak, putting the health and safety of doctors, nurses and patients at risk".

She said an emergency meeting on Tuesday of the hospital's personal protective equipment committee found "the primary concern for the district is a very high utilisation (beyond what was anticipated) of N95 masks due to the expanded areas of the hospital being used for managing suspected or confirmed Covid patients".

NSW Health says it currently manages about 500 intensive care beds but has a surge capacity of about 2000 if required.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she will announce "at least one" freedom for fully vaccinated residents under Covid-19 lockdown by the end of the week.

NSW this week surpassed the one-shot vaccination rate of 60 per cent while also racking up six million jabs, a long-held goal of Ms Berejiklian.

The premier is urging people aged 16-to-39 living in southwest or western Sydney to go to nsw.gov.au and book for a Pfizer vaccine at a hub, saying there are thousands of doses available and people could be jabbed as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.

"We are literally giving you priority status because we know that that particular age group are the most mobile and if we can vaccinate them and protect them and stop them and their loved ones going into hospital we'll also be stopping the spread of the virus," she told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

About 60 per cent of NSW residents aged 16 or older have had at least one shot, with 32 per cent fully vaccinated.