Young wildlife ranger killed in shark attack on Queensland's Great Barrier Reef

A shark mauled and killed a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

"Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his life in a horrific shark attack," she told reporters.

Police said the man was in the water, returning to a vessel chartered by the service when he was attacked near North West Island, 75 kilometres northeast of Gladstone.

He suffered extensive injuries to his leg and arm and died at a hospital hours later.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson said the ranger had been doing maintenance work before the attack.

The victim was the last person out of the water.