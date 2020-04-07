Young wildlife ranger killed in shark attack on Queensland's Great Barrier Reef

A shark mauled and killed a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said today.
Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.
"Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his life in a horrific shark attack," she told reporters.
Police said the man was in the water, returning to a vessel chartered by the service when he was attacked near North West Island, 75 kilometres northeast of Gladstone.
He suffered extensive injuries to his leg and arm and died at a hospital hours later.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson said the ranger had been doing maintenance work before the attack.
The victim was the last person out of the water.
"At the end of the day there was four people swimming off the back of a boat, cooling down after a day's work," he told reporters.