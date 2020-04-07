TODAY |

Young wildlife ranger killed in shark attack on Queensland's Great Barrier Reef

Source:  Associated Press

A shark mauled and killed a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, 23, was returning to a vessel when he was attacked near North West Island, 75 kilometres northeast of Gladstone. Source: Associated Press

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

"Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his life in a horrific shark attack," she told reporters.

Police said the man was in the water, returning to a vessel chartered by the service when he was attacked near North West Island, 75 kilometres northeast of Gladstone.

He suffered extensive injuries to his leg and arm and died at a hospital hours later.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson said the ranger had been doing maintenance work before the attack.

The victim was the last person out of the water.

"At the end of the day there was four people swimming off the back of a boat, cooling down after a day's work," he told reporters.

World
Australia
Accidents
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Ardern reveals message Boris Johnson sent to NZ while he fights coronavirus
2
Lufthansa planes spotted at Christchurch Airport as thousands of German tourists prepare to return home
3
Foodstuffs stores withdraw wage subsidy applications
4
Elderly US couple die within days of each other from Covid-19
5
Government accused of hypocrisy over jobless immigrants unable to claim benefits, return home
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:24

Watch: Massive container ship crashes into crane at South Korean port

Coronavirus deaths level-off in New York, while outbreaks ramp up in other parts of the globe

Mixed reactions from church to High Court vindication of Cardinal George Pell from sex abuse convictions

Expert warns cat owners to keep pets in their coronavirus lockdown bubbles after Covid-19 diagnosis in tiger