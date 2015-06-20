 

Young white man condemned to death for opening fire in historic US black church

Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death after he went to a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina and opened fire on people gathered for a Bible study.

Assistant US Attorney Jay Richardson told jurors that the 12 people at Emanuel AME on the night of June 17, 2015, were God fearing church members who opened the door for a white stranger with a smile.

Nine of them were slain and three survived.

"They welcomed a 13th person that night ... with a kind word, a Bible, a handout and a chair," Richardson said during his closing argument at Roof's sentencing.

"He had come with a hateful heart and a Glock .45."

Richardson reminded jurors about each one of the victims and the bloody crime scene that Roof, a 22-year-old white man, left behind in the church's lower level.

Roof waited until the final prayer - when everyone's eyes were closed - to begin firing.

He stood over some of the fallen, shooting them again as they lay on the floor, the prosecutor said.

The jury, which convicted Roof last month of 33 federal crimes, decided Roof should be executed.


