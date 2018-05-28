 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Young 'Spiderman' who saved toddler dangling from Paris balcony to meet French President

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the young Malian migrant who has earned the nickname "Spiderman" after scaling a Paris apartment block to save a child dangling from a balcony.

When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.
Source: Habib Bibou

The four-year-old was holding on to the balcony of a fourth-storey apartment, Le Parisien reports, until Mamoudou Gassama took matters into his own hands.

In video captured of the rescue, the crowd nervously encourages Mr Gassama as he quickly scales the building's exterior.

As he reaches the fourth storey and pulls the child to safety, the crowd erupted into cheers. Locals and people online are calling him the Spiderman of Paris.

Broadcaster BFMTV quoted Gassama as saying that he had been on his way to watch the Champions' League final when he noticed people shouting and blowing car horns.

"I love children, I wouldn't have wanted something to happen to him in front of me," he said to BFMTV.

"I managed to get up to the balcony above. I went up like that. And thank God, I saved him," he added.

Now, DPA reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the young migrant, according to sources at the Elysee Palace.

Mr Gassama moved to Paris six month ago from Mali, and his selfless act earned him high praise and a phone call from the Mayor, Anne Hidalgo.

"Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama for his brave act that helped save a child's life last night," she wrote on Twitter.

"I had the pleasure to talk with him today by phone, to thank him warmly."

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:36
2
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:59
3
The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.

Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

01:42

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.

01:49
The proposals are part of a discussion paper on how to improve our national school leaving qualification.

Proposed changes to NCEA level one slammed by headmaster of top Auckland school - 'Working to the lowest common denominator'

Students would require half the number of credits with no exams.


The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

'Quietly talking to a number of players' - National Party working on new coalition partners after ACT's disappointing result in new poll

Simon Bridges told 1NEWS he's working on a new party to replace ACT, who will continue to have just one seat in Parliament according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

03:16

1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton Poll: Budget fails to deliver boost for Labour but Ardern up four per cent as preferred PM

Participants were also asked about the government's management of cow disease Mycoplasma bovis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 