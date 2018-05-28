Young 'Spiderman' who saved toddler dangling from Paris balcony to meet French President

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the young Malian migrant who has earned the nickname "Spiderman" after scaling a Paris apartment block to save a child dangling from a balcony.

The four-year-old was holding on to the balcony of a fourth-storey apartment, Le Parisien reports, until Mamoudou Gassama took matters into his own hands.

In video captured of the rescue, the crowd nervously encourages Mr Gassama as he quickly scales the building's exterior.

As he reaches the fourth storey and pulls the child to safety, the crowd erupted into cheers. Locals and people online are calling him the Spiderman of Paris.

Broadcaster BFMTV quoted Gassama as saying that he had been on his way to watch the Champions' League final when he noticed people shouting and blowing car horns.



"I love children, I wouldn't have wanted something to happen to him in front of me," he said to BFMTV.

"I managed to get up to the balcony above. I went up like that. And thank God, I saved him," he added.



Now, DPA reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the young migrant, according to sources at the Elysee Palace.

Mr Gassama moved to Paris six month ago from Mali, and his selfless act earned him high praise and a phone call from the Mayor, Anne Hidalgo.

"Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama for his brave act that helped save a child's life last night," she wrote on Twitter.