Young royals rally behind healthcare workers in adorable #ClapForCarers video

Source:  1 NEWS and AAP

The British royal family have enlisted the help of some of their youngest members in a bid to support UK health carers during the most testing time in recent history.

Some of the youngest members of the British royal family have taken to Instagram to participate in the #ClapForOurCarers campaign. Source: Instagram/kensingtonroyal

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have appeared in an Instagram post, uploaded by the official Kensington Palace account, taking part in the #ClapForCarers campaign.

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seen applauding together with the accompanying caption, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working trelessly to help those affected by #COVID 19: thank you."

The #ClapForCarers campaign was a UK-wide initiative, encouraging everyone to clap from their doorsteps, balconies or gardens to show their appreciation for those working in the National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic. Similar events have also occurred around the world.

Television pictures showed people clapping in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, breaking the quiet brought about by severe restrictions on public life and an edict from the government to stay indoors to stop the virus spreading.

Landmarks across the capital lit up in blue in tribute to the National Health Service.

After Prime minister Boris Johnson called for 250,000 volunteers to help the NHS cope with the coronavirus outbreak, more than double that number signed up within two days. By Thursday evening, the figure was over 670,000.

Britain has reported 578 deaths and more than 11,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with experts warning that the worst is yet to come and the government scrambling to buy equipment to keep its citizens alive.

