Young rapper Pop Smoke shot dead in Hollywood Hills home invasion

An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in at a Hollywood Hills home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rapper's label Republic Records confirmed his killing.

The label said in a statement that it was "devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke ... Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm the identification. Pop Smoke's legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. He was 20.

Police said officers found the victim shortly before 5am after responding to a 911 call from someone who reported intruders -- including one armed with a handgun -- were breaking in.

Public listings show that the home is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of singer John Mellencamp and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In an Instagram post, Teddi Mellencamp said it was a rental property that the family owned.

From Brooklyn, New York, Pop Smoke came onto the rap scene in 2018 and broke out last spring with Welcome to the Party a gangsta anthem where he brags about shootings, killings and drugs.

It was a huge sensation that even drew the attention of Nicki Minaj, who dropped her own verse on a successful remix of the song.