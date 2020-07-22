TODAY |

Young punk music enthusiast starts global magazine during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A young punk music enthusiast in London has turned lockdown into success, starting up a fan magazine that's now getting orders from around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The publication appears to be a big hit. Source: 1 NEWS

At 10 years old, Arlo Lippiatt started up Pint-Sized Punk as an English project during the Covid-19 lockdown, the BBC reports.

Now after interviewing Manic Street Preachers, Dream Wife and Super Furry Animals, he's selling out copies of the magazine and getting orders from the US and Australia.

As well as the interviews, the fanzine includes some artwork drawn by Arlo and a 'love or hate' graph for how the band members feel about Marmite.

It started off as a way to have some fun with their lockdown home-schooling, mum Hannah Lippiatt told BBC News.

"Mum's just like, 'Well you've edited and done interviews, that's your English'," Arlo says.

"And I've done things off the computer for ICT, and I've had to count up the costs for maths."

World
UK and Europe
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We are now close to exhausting our nationwide capacity' - Megan Woods on isolation facilities
2
Kiwibank error sees customers threatened with account closures
3
PM dismisses Iain Lees-Galloway as minister after 'inappropriate relationship'
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
'Clear differences' in leaders' handling of allegations against MPs, Ardern says of Collins
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'I wish her well,' Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, accused sex trafficker for Jeffrey Epstein
06:27

Thrown-out plastic masks, gloves from Covid-19 PPE polluting environment

Astronauts squeeze in last spacewalk before SpaceX departure

Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets better