Young punk music enthusiast starts global magazine during lockdown

A young punk music enthusiast in London has turned lockdown into success, starting up a fan magazine that's now getting orders from around the world.

At 10 years old, Arlo Lippiatt started up Pint-Sized Punk as an English project during the Covid-19 lockdown, the BBC reports.

Now after interviewing Manic Street Preachers, Dream Wife and Super Furry Animals, he's selling out copies of the magazine and getting orders from the US and Australia.

As well as the interviews, the fanzine includes some artwork drawn by Arlo and a 'love or hate' graph for how the band members feel about Marmite.

It started off as a way to have some fun with their lockdown home-schooling, mum Hannah Lippiatt told BBC News.

"Mum's just like, 'Well you've edited and done interviews, that's your English'," Arlo says.