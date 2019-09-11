Young man busted at Indian airport using crude elderly disguise to fly to US

A young man using a crude disguise to make himself appear old,has been caught trying to travel from India to the US on a fake passport.

Jayesh Patel, 32, arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport wearing a fake beard and over-sized glasses to catch a flight to New York on Monday.

"He posed as if he was very old and incapacitated," Central Industrial Security Force official Shrikant Kishore told CNN.

Jayesh Patel being pushed in a wheelchair at airport. Source: CISF

For a while his plan worked, with airport staff using a wheelchair to help move the seemingly frail old man around.

However, when trying to get through security Patel's ruse hit a speedbump.

"Our screener asked the person in the wheelchair to stand. He said that he cannot stand. Our screener asked if he would stand with support. He reluctantly stood up," Mr Kishore said.

When asked for documentation, Patel presented a passport claiming to be 81-year-old Amrick Singh, born in Delhi in 1938. Source: CISF

Patel's passport stated he was 81-year-old Amrick Singh, born in Delhi in February 1938.

"He was definitely not 80 years old. His skin was of a younger person," Mr Kishore told CNN.

Jayesh Patel as he looks in everyday life. Source: CISF

When confronted, Patel confessed his true identity and was handed over to immigration authorities.