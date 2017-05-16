Young Kiwi rapper rubs shoulders with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg

A young Kiwi hip hop artist is mixing with some of music's royalty during his time in LA, taking photos with none other than Snoop Dogg.

Kiwi hip-hop artist Tom Francis rubbed shoulders with Snoop Dogg this week. Source: Instagram: Tomfrancissound

Hawke's Bay 21-year-old rapper Tom Francis took to his social media accounts to share his exploits in an LA studio alongside the famous US rapper over the weekend.

The Kiwi uploaded several photos and a video to his Facebook of his time in the studio with Snoop and re-posted a photo the US rapper shared to Instagram.

"Today was a trip. Thanks to big OG Snoop Dogg for bringing me thru," Francis captioned a photo.

Francis has recently released a new single alongside Da 5'9 called What I'm Made For and seems to have captured the attention of one of rap music's originals, he's even reportedly been on record with Wiz Khalifa.