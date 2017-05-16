 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Young Kiwi rapper rubs shoulders with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A young Kiwi hip hop artist is mixing with some of music's royalty during his time in LA, taking photos with none other than Snoop Dogg.

Kiwi hip-hop artist Tom Francis rubbed shoulders with Snoop Dogg this week.

Kiwi hip-hop artist Tom Francis rubbed shoulders with Snoop Dogg this week.

Source: Instagram: Tomfrancissound

Hawke's Bay 21-year-old rapper Tom Francis took to his social media accounts to share his exploits in an LA studio alongside the famous US rapper over the weekend.

The Kiwi uploaded several photos and a video to his Facebook of his time in the studio with Snoop and re-posted a photo the US rapper shared to Instagram. 

"Today was a trip. Thanks to big OG Snoop Dogg for bringing me thru," Francis captioned a photo.

Francis has recently released a new single alongside Da 5'9 called What I'm Made For and seems to have captured the attention of one of rap music's originals, he's even reportedly been on record with Wiz Khalifa.

Just last year Francis topped Drake on iTunes New Zealand hip-hop album charts with his debut album Underestimated. 

Related

North America

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:15
2
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

00:22
3
IT expert Marcus Hutchins spent three days working to find the cure for this virus.

'I'm definitely not a hero' - cyber fighter who found kill switch for WannaCry virus


08:42
4
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:58
5
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Second Ed Sheeran show in Auckland announced after frenzied rush for early bird tickets

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ