Young KFC aficionado 'angry, sad' after UK outlets run out of chicken

Fast-food fans were in a flutter overnight after most of the 900 KFC outlets in the UK and Ireland were forced to close because of a shortage of chicken.

The company apologised to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL
Nine-year-old Maxine told the BBC she was "angry, sad and disappointed" with the shortage.

The company apologised to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.

KFC first apologised for the problems on Saturday (local time). In an update overnight, it listed almost 300 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might join them.

It said those branches that remained open were operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we're really sorry about that," the company said in a statement.

DHL, which recently took over the KFC contract from Bidvest Logistics, said that "due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed".

When DHL announced in October that it had won the KFC contract alongside logistics firm QSL, it promised to "re-write the rule book and set a new benchmark for delivering fresh products to KFC in a sustainable way."

