'Young girls with blood on them, everyone was screaming' - witness tells of traumatic scenes at Ariana Grande concert

Eyewitnesses at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester have spoken of the traumatic scenes after an explosion today left an unconfirmed number of people dead.

Sasina Akhtar said singer Ariana Grande finished her last song today when she heard explosions, the Manchester Evening News reported.

"We were in the lower tier and there was an explosion behind us at the back of the arena. We saw young girls with blood on them, everyone was screaming and people were running."

"There was lots of smoke."

Manchester Police said there are a "number of confirmed fatalities" following an explosion at the concert.

Jonathan Yates, 24, who was at the concert told MailOnline, "The concert had finished and the lights came on almost instantly. There was a bang, a weird bang. There were lots of balloons but I thought to myself that can't be a balloon, that's not normal."

"It came from the higher seats, people were running and screaming. Everyone stopped and I turned to my friend and said 'we need to run'."

"You don't think it's something that's going to happen when you go...it was such a nice, fun concert."

MailOnline also reported Nick Schurok of Manchester said people were exiting the concert through tunnels when there was a "bang" in one of the tunnels.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Source: Supplied / Associated Press

"There was a bang in the left tunnel and everyone went to the middle tunnel. Then about two minutes later, there was another bang."

One concert-goer, Hannah Dane, told The Guardian there was: "Quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out."