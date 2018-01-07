Young English boy reunited with camera that drifted to Germany

An English boy has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea.

Britain's William Etherton and resident Roland Spreer, hold a camera on the North Sea island of Suederoog, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Source: Associated Press

The German news agency dpa reported that the camera was handed back Saturday (local time) to the 10-year-old from Hull on Suederoog, a small island off Germany's western coast.

William Etherton's camera was carried off September 1 by a wave in Thornwick Bay in Yorkshire, on England's east coast. It drifted for about two months before washing up in Germany.

Resident Roland Spreer found it on November 2.

It was still functional thanks to its waterproof casing, and Spreer's son posted footage from the day the camera was washed away on Facebook.