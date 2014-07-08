Young couple missing on camping trip in Victoria found dead in car

A young couple who went missing on a camping trip in regional Victoria have been found dead.

Caleb Forbes, 22, and his girlfriend Shannon Lowden, 21, set off last Friday bound for Thomson Dam in West Gippsland and an alarm was raised when Mr Forbes failed to attend work two days later.

"The pair were found deceased in their car on Trig East track, east of Thomson Dam about 11am," police said today.

Searches by land and air started on Monday, with help from friends and family of the couple.

They had set off in a green 1994 Nissan Patrol wagon.