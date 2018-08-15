Young couple behind bars after alleged daylight killing of hip-hop artist with samurai sword in Sydney

A young couple are behind bars charged with the daylight murder of a hip-hop artist whose head was sliced with a sword after an alleged altercation at their Sydney home.

Hannah Quinn, 23, and her boyfriend Blake Davis, 28, did not apply for bail in Newtown Local Court today.

They handed themselves into the neighbouring police station last night after 30-year-old Jett McKee's body was found in the middle of a Forest Lodge intersection at lunchtime on Friday.

Police had been looking for a thin woman with bleached blonde hair and a man with short brown hair who were seen running from the scene.



Witnesses said Mr McKee was bleeding profusely as he staggered down a nearby street and then collapsed with a fatal head wound after reportedly being slashed with a samurai sword.



He had allegedly earlier fought with the couple at a nearby house, police said.



Quinn's parents and brother attended court today but declined to comment to media.



Her lawyer, Lauren MacDougall, made no application for bail but indicated one would be made on Thursday.



Ms MacDougall told reporters outside court her client is "very distressed" and has not been behind bars before.



Davis was discharged from hospital today, where he'd been under police guard with an injury to his face, and brought before the court on one count of murder.

He appeared via video link, wrapped in a white blanket and nursing a swollen cheek.



His lawyer, Sherleen Chand, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. Davis' case was adjourned to October 9.



Outside court, Ms Chand said he was suffering from "quite significant" injuries after the alleged violent incident but would be pleading not guilty and had "given an explanation" as to why he took days to come forward.



Friends and supporters of Mr McKee, who performed under the name Scepaz and was co-owner of independent record label Sub Conscious Records, have posted tributes to the aspiring rapper online.



A Facebook post on The Hip Hop Show on triple j page, hosted by Hau Latukefu, reads: "I was saddened to hear the passing of ... Scepaz. I would see him at gigs, play his music on the show and he was always respectful."

