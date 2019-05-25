TODAY |

Young climate change activists call for action in Brazil - 'If you don't act like adults, we will'

Associated Press
Climate change activists in Brazil rallied for action on global warming, heeding a call by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg to hold demonstrations across the world.

In Rio de Janeiro, a small group of students gathered outside the state legislature to deliver a letter dated from the future in which they lamented Brazil's loss of coastline, rain forests and species.

"We, the Brazilians of the future, are also asking you: is there anything more important than protecting life and ensuring a quality future for the next generations? No, there is not," they wrote in their letter.

They chanted calling for "climate justice" and waved signs that read: "If you don't act like adults, we will."

In more than a dozen other cities throughout the country, youth also staged strikes and took to the streets, using the issue to challenge the environmental policies of the far-right government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro says excessive regulation has hindered economic development and has moved to strip the environment ministry's authority over water and forestry services.

Last week, his environment minister questioned the effectiveness of the Amazon Fund created to contain deforestation.

The minister has also called climate change a "secondary issue" and said that agribusiness in Brazil is "under threat."

