Young boys killed in horror NSW hit-and-run wanted to be a policeman, firefighter

1 NEWS

The father of two young boys killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in rural NSW this week has revealed they had dreams of becoming a police officer and a firefighter.

The father of Sheldon, seven, and six-year-old Shane has revealed the dreams his sons had. Source: Nine

Brothers Shane and Sheldon Shorey, aged six and seven, died on Tuesday after they were struck by the car travelling at high speed on Warne Street in the town of Wellington.

The three others injured in the crash were two boys aged nine and ten, and a 34-year-old woman who's the mother of three of the four boys.

One of the boys has since had a foot amputated. 

The accused, Jacob Donn, 25, never held a driver's licence and was in possession of drugs at the time of the crash before running from the scene, NSW police allege.

Joseph Storey is mourning the loss of Shane, six, and Sheldon, seven, following Tuesday’s tragedy. Source: Nine

He didn't apply for bail at his first court appearance yesterday. He is currently facing 14 charges.

The boys' father Joseph Shorey told 9 NEWS that it would have been Sheldon's eighth birthday today.

He explained the dreams his sports-loving sons had.

"Shane actually wanted to be a copper, and he was adamant on that, I said 'I'd get you there'. Sheldon wanted to be a firefighter I said 'I'd get you there, my boy'."

Jacob Donn, 25, who is accused of killing two brothers in a hit-in-run in rural NSW.

He said he felt empty.

"It leaves my heart ripped out. I feel gutted, I feel empty," Mr Shorey said.

"Two babies gone. I gotta bury two kids, I'd never wish that upon anyone."

 

