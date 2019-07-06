Young boy falls into 6 metre pipe while watching fireworks in US

Authorities say a young boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after falling more than 6 metres into a water-filled drain pipe.

A crowd watched as rescuers in Evansville lowered a swing-set seat into the pipe and pulled him up Thursday night (local time).

Local media reported that the boy was not injured besides cuts and scrapes, and that he was talking the entire time.

It's unclear how the boy fell into the drain pipe, which had a lid.

Mark Mastison of the Evansville Fire Department said lowering the seat was "plan F."

He said his crew "went through A through E already."