'You voting no is a reflection of my relationship' - audience member gives passionate speech to Aussie MP on gay marriage vote

An audience member on Australian TV talk show Q&A has given an eloquent speech to a conservative MP on the prejudice he believes underlies a 'No' vote in the country's upcoming gay marriage plebiscite.

Australian-born Chinese man Alexander, who describes himself as gay, explained to Government Liberal MP Michael Sukkar that voting 'No' essentially meant "saying your relationship is worthy of marriage and mine is not".

"You voting No is really a reflection of my relationship because what you're saying is that I'm not allowed to have a marriage, or I'm not allowed to have a relationship that is worthy of marriage because that is something that only you can have as a person in a relationship of opposite sex," Alexander said.

"So when you do go to cast your ballot of No, you are saying that your relationship is worthy of marriage and mine is not."

The comments received a long round of applause from both the audience and many of the politicians on the Q&A panel.