Are you ready for a REDHEAD EMOJI? There might be one coming your way

A redhead emoji could be available on iPhones soon, with Apple finally agreeing to discuss the idea after an online petition garnered 20,000 signatures.

Apple is hosting a Unicode Technical Committee meeting in San Francisco this week where the topic will be discussed, Britain's The Telegraph reported.

"The lack of a redhead emoji has been the most frequent complaint from users in the past three months," said Jeremy Burge, founder of Emojipedia, an emoji website.

The petition was organised in Scotland, the Telegraph reporting redheads make up around 10 per cent of the population in Scotland, Wales and Ireland, as against less than two per cent of the world's population.

Fairfax reports that while a lot of iPhone emoji characters let you choose the colour of the skin and hair, there's not a red-haired option.