'You are a predator' - US judge eviscerates 'bully' who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

A judge has labelled a man a "coward" and a "bully" after he sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy in an unprovoked attack on the streets of Pennsylvania in the US. 

The man who threw the punch, Barry Robert Baker Jr, has been sentenced in Pennsylvania to three to six years in prison.
Barry Robert Baker Jr's attorney claimed he was drunk when he threw a punch with his right hand in May, powerfully hitting 22-year-old Michael Patrick Ryan as he mistook him for someone else he previously had an altercation with, according to the New York Post.  

The incident outside a convenience store was captured on CCTV and shows Mr Baker mocking Mr Ryan before throwing the punch. 

Mr Ryan stumbles back and leans on his SUV as he comes to terms with what happened. 

"You are a bully. You are a predator," Judge William Mahon said during Mr Baker's sentencing on Thursday (local time).

"In 18 years on the bench, I have never had such tangible evidence of someone's moral compass being so low."

Mr Baker told the court he wants his life back and stated, "this will affect me for the rest of my life. I just want a chance to rebuild it."

Judge Mahon sentenced Mr Baker to three to six years in prison for the assault. 

