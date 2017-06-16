 

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

The son and brother of a family missing after the fire at Grenfell Tower in London is angry he's been left in the dark about what happened to his family.

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.
Mohammed Haque's family were trapped on the 17th floor of the building and were in contact with him as the fire rapidly spread through the tower.

"I don't think we're going to make it out of the building," one of Mohammed's family members told him on the phone.

Mohammed had been at his parents' home the night the fire erupted in the building, but left before it started.

He doesn't know if his family is still inside the building or not.

"Not losing one member of my family but losing all five, the whole entire family," he told the BBC.

"I don't have my parents anymore and you only get one set of parents in this world.

"And I had three siblings – they're all gone in the space of a couple of hours."

