'Are you OK?' – Chicago Police Superintendent sways then collapses during press conference

Associated Press

The moment Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson became ill and waivered on his feet was caught on camera during a news conference yesterday.

Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.
Source: WGNTV

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was speaking at a podium with Johnson standing beside him when the mayor stopped suddenly and turned to the police superintendent saying, "Are you OK?"

People then surrounded Johnson, who appeared dazed as he walked toward a chair.

Several people shouted: "Call 911."

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that Johnson "felt light-headed" and didn't lose consciousness.

Guglielmi says Johnson was coherent and will go to a hospital to be examined.

Johnson and the mayor were announcing technological advances for police as the city deals with increases in homicides and shootings in recent years.

Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.

