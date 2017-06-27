'You are not looking back in anger' Prince Charles meets those who helped victims of Manchester attack

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have visited Manchester to meet member of the emergency services who helped after the Manchester bomb attack.

They met with community leaders at the town hall this morning, along with members of the ambulance, fire and police forces.

In a speech the Prince referenced the Mancunian band Oasis saying 'you are not looking back in anger but looking resolutely forward, knowing that what you have suffered will only make you stronger.'

In the visit they also went to the Manchester Arena and stood on the spot in the foyer where the bomb was detonated.