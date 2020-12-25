'You are not alone' - Queen Elizabeth II gives powerful Christmas Day speech

Queen Elizabeth II has spoken of light and hope during a powerful Christmas Day address to the Commonwealth.

Her Majesty delivered the annual speech from Buckingham Palace, using the opportunity to address the masses who have been effected by the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

"Every year, we herald the coming of Christmas by turning on the lights and light does more than create a festive mood - light brings hope," the Queen said.

The Queen acknowledged people of all faiths were unable to celebrate their religious holidays this year in the usual way due to restrictions currently in place in the UK but added, "we need life to go on".

"Remarkably, in a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer together."

She said she and her family were inspired by those helping in the community and rising to the challenges of 2020, saying she was proud and moved by the "indomitable spirit" displayed.

Her Majesty then paid tribute in particular to the healthcare workers on the frontlines providing hope.

To finish her speech, the Queen acknowledged some would be feeling sadness while mourning the loss of a loved one or simply wanting to see their friends.

"All they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand," she said.

"If you are among them, you are not alone and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.