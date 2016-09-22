 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

share

Source:

AAP

Queensland foster father Rick Thorburn will spend at least 20 years behind bars after killing the young girl he was meant to love and protect. 

Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.
Source: 1 NEWS

Thorburn has been jailed for life, meaning he'll spend at least two decades behind bars, for killing his 12-year-old foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer and dumping her body in a Gold Coast river in 2015.

Thorburn wiped away tears as he replied "guilty" to charges of murder, interfering with the 12-year-old's corpse, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Just metres away, Tiahleigh's biological mother, Kiwi Cindy Palmer finally got the admission she has waited for years - that the man trusted with caring for her daughter actually snuffed out her life.

In sentencing Thorburn, Supreme Court Justice David Boddice said his crimes were cold and callous. "You murdered this defenceless child who relied on you for protection," he said

Palmer, pledged in 2016 that her daughter's death will not be in vain.

She thanked police for their tireless work throughout the 11-month investigation into her daughter's murder and said the time had come to get "justice for Tiahleigh".

Thorburn had concocted a web of lies to cover up his heinous crime, and those of his wife and two sons who have already been jailed for their complicity.

One of those sons, Trent, had confessed to his parents that he'd been having sex with his foster sister, and feared she might be pregnant.

Rick Thorburn, fearing his son could be charged, told his family he was going to take care of things, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told today.

Six days after Thorburn said he dropped Tiahleigh safety at school on October 30, 2015, fishermen found a girl's badly decomposed body on the banks of the Pimpama River. It was later confirmed to be Tiahleigh.

Sometime between 8pm and 10pm on October 29, Rick Thorburn murdered the 12-year-old, the court was told.

He then went on a mission to dispose of her body and was covered in dirt when he returned and told his family: "It's done."

The court heard they maintained a lie about Tiahleigh running away before her body, unclothed but for her underpants, was found in the river.

An autopsy was conducted but due to the state of her body a cause of death was never determined, the court heard. The only noticeable injury was a bruise on her skull.

During the police investigation, all family members gave the same false version of events but detectives were suspicious and bugged the family's home, listening to their conversation for about a month.

The discussions, combined with the motive of keeping Tiahleigh quiet about Trent having sex with her - led to the family's arrest.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:26
1
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

01:53
2
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

00:13
3
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

01:58
4

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

01:58
5

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan


02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

'You murdered this defenceless child ' - Aussie foster dad jailed at least 20 years for murdering Kiwi mum's 12-year-old daughter

Rick Thorburn murdered Tiahleigh Palmer after learning his son Trent had been having sex with her and she may have been pregnant.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

01:58

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 