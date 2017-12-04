'Will you marry me?' – Teary eyed Aussie MP proposes to partner in Parliament during first same-sex marriage bill debate

Australia's Parliament has started debating a bill that could legalise gay marriage across the country, with one lawmaker taking the opportunity to propose to his gay partner.

The House of Representatives resumed today for its final two-week session of the year which is giving priority to achieving same-sex marriage reform.

The major parties want the legislation passed this week after a majority of Australians endorsed reform in a postal ballot last month.

A lawmaker in the conservative coalition, Tim Wilson, was among the first lawmakers to join the debate and used his speech to propose to his partner Ryan Bolger, who was watching from the public gallery.

The first time Mr Wilson proposed to his partner, someone asked the Liberal MP: Why bother?

The long-time same-sex marriage advocate put the question again on the floor of federal parliament: "Will you marry me?"

"Yes!" was the response from Ryan Bolger, sitting in the gallery, perhaps the first to be recorded in parliament's official record of proceedings.

It followed an emotional speech during debate on a private bill to legalise same-sex marriage, which Mr Wilson helped draft.

He recalled the day when he first proposed as the sun rose over One Tree Hill on Hamilton Island.

"I gave you the ring on our left hand and said 'I don't know what this ring represents or means, but will you take it as a sign of my commitment," he told MPs.



"Thankfully, the answer was yes."



But, through tears, he spoke of the "bittersweetness" in the days that followed.

Friends and family were happy with them and for them, but others simply didn't know how to react.

Many text messages went un-responded, while some people politely changed the topic or fell silent in conversation.

His partner Ryan kept pushing for an engagement party, but Mr Wilson was hesitant.

"The truth was I kept delaying it, perhaps wrongly, because the strong message I took from so many people's silence response was no-one would come," he said.

"On informing one person of our news they responded: "Why bother?"

"At the time I fell silent and I've never had an answer to that question, but the Australian people have now answered it for me."