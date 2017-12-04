 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Will you marry me?' – Teary eyed Aussie MP proposes to partner in Parliament during first same-sex marriage bill debate

share

Sources:

AAP | Associated Press

Australia's Parliament has started debating a bill that could legalise gay marriage across the country, with one lawmaker taking the opportunity to propose to his gay partner.

In a historic moment, Liberal MP Tim Wilson proposed to his partner who was sitting in the public gallery.
Source: Nine

The House of Representatives resumed today for its final two-week session of the year which is giving priority to achieving same-sex marriage reform.

The major parties want the legislation passed this week after a majority of Australians endorsed reform in a postal ballot last month.

A lawmaker in the conservative coalition, Tim Wilson, was among the first lawmakers to join the debate and used his speech to propose to his partner Ryan Bolger, who was watching from the public gallery. 

The first time Mr Wilson proposed to his partner, someone asked the Liberal MP: Why bother?

The long-time same-sex marriage advocate put the question again on the floor of federal parliament: "Will you marry me?" 

"Yes!" was the response from Ryan Bolger, sitting in the gallery, perhaps the first to be recorded in parliament's official record of proceedings.

It followed an emotional speech during debate on a private bill to legalise same-sex marriage, which Mr Wilson helped draft.

He recalled the day when he first proposed as the sun rose over One Tree Hill on Hamilton Island.

"I gave you the ring on our left hand and said 'I don't know what this ring represents or means, but will you take it as a sign of my commitment," he told MPs.

"Thankfully, the answer was yes."

But, through tears, he spoke of the "bittersweetness" in the days that followed.

Friends and family were happy with them and for them, but others simply didn't know how to react.

Many text messages went un-responded, while some people politely changed the topic or fell silent in conversation.

His partner Ryan kept pushing for an engagement party, but Mr Wilson was hesitant.

"The truth was I kept delaying it, perhaps wrongly, because the strong message I took from so many people's silence response was no-one would come," he said.

"On informing one person of our news they responded: "Why bother?"

"At the time I fell silent and I've never had an answer to that question, but the Australian people have now answered it for me."


Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

2
Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting


00:22
3
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

4

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


00:28
5
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 