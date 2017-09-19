'You know who I am?' – US mayor caught riding lawn mower down main road holding open beer

Police in South Carolina chased a man riding his lawn mower on a main road, with an open can of beer reportedly in his hand.

It turned out the man was a local mayor.

The entire encounter was caught on police dashcam video last month.

John Gardner, who is also the chief financial officer for Horry County Schools, asked officers if they knew who is was and explained that he was just trying to get home.

Horry County police officers are seen in the video, taken around 8:30 pm. on August 25, asking Gardiner how far away he lived.