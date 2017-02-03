 

'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having' - Trump defends blunt conversations with world leaders

President Donald Trump has told the audience at a prayer breakfast in Washington this morning about the "tough phone calls" he's been having with world leaders over the past week.

Trump's comments are believed to be a reference to his heated conversations with both the Australian prime minister and the Mexican president.

The US president blasted Malcolm Turbull on Saturday over a deal made with the Obama Administration late last year, which agreed the US will take asylum seekers who had been trying to make their way to Australia.

The mostly Muslim immigrants are being held in camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

Australia won't admit them and is instead paying for them to be held in the improvised island camps.

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

At the National Prayer Breakfast this morning Trump told the audience not to worry.

"The world is in trouble, but we're going to straighten it out, that's what I do, I fix things, we're going to straighten it out, believe me," he said.

"When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about, just don’t worry about it."

Mr Turnbull insisted yesterday that the deal was still on, despite Trump's tweet Wednesday that it was a "dumb deal" that he would review.

Republican lawmakers have also objected to admitting the immigrants.

Nonetheless, the State Department said yesterday that the agreement will stand "out of respect for close ties to our Australian ally and friend."

Trump also spoke with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last week, warning him that US is ready to send troops to stop "bad hombres down there".


