 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'You have a warrior's heart' - First funeral for Texas school shooting victim held

share

Source:

Associated Press

The first funeral has been held for one of the 10 people fatally shot at a high school outside Houston.

The host mother of Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, and Houston's mayor addressed mourners.
Source: Associated Press

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh had been attending classes at Santa Fe High School since last August.

Sheikh's host family attended the services, remarking that the six months they spent with her had impacted their lives. 

"I just want ya'll to know who she is, who her heart is, how brave she is. I always told her, 'Sabika, you have a warrior's heart,'" said Joleen Cogburn, Sheikh's host mother. 

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has described his daughter as a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Her body is to be returned to her family in Karachi, Pakistan.

Friends of Christian Garcia remembered him as "a nice kid that everybody liked," saying "he'd do anything for anybody."

Autumn Harrison, a sophomore at Santa Fe High School, said, "He'd literally sit there at lunch if I was crying, he'd come up to me and hug me. He meant a lot to everyone here." 

Angelique Ramirez was part of her church's youth group, where a youth minister said she "always had a smile on her face," and "never knew a stranger."

Related

North America

Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

Texas school shooter began attack by firing shotgun through art classroom door
00:40
Galveston County Judge, Mark Henry says he told officers he acted alone.

Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses to police

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


2

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:21
3
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Hawaii facing new threat from acid rain and deadly noxious gas as lava pours into the ocean

4
Jacinda Ardern says an independent body could "unlock the impasse” over the nurses union’s rejection of two per cent pay rise from DHB's.

Live stream: Mycoplasma bovis on the agenda as Jacinda Ardern speaks with media following weekly Cabinet meeting

00:14
5
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

Police Minister says pursuits will continue: 'We've got to let police use their discretion'

Stuart Nash is standing by officers' decisions despite the death of a 15-year-old in a chase on the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 