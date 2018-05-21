'You have a warrior's heart' - First funeral for Texas school shooting victim held

The first funeral has been held for one of the 10 people fatally shot at a high school outside Houston.

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh had been attending classes at Santa Fe High School since last August.

Sheikh's host family attended the services, remarking that the six months they spent with her had impacted their lives.

"I just want ya'll to know who she is, who her heart is, how brave she is. I always told her, 'Sabika, you have a warrior's heart,'" said Joleen Cogburn, Sheikh's host mother.

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has described his daughter as a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Her body is to be returned to her family in Karachi, Pakistan.

Friends of Christian Garcia remembered him as "a nice kid that everybody liked," saying "he'd do anything for anybody."

Autumn Harrison, a sophomore at Santa Fe High School, said, "He'd literally sit there at lunch if I was crying, he'd come up to me and hug me. He meant a lot to everyone here."