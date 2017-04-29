 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'You have a true friend and champion in the White House' - Trump first president to address National Rifle Association in 34 years

share

Source:

US ABC

The last sitting president to address the NRA was Ronald Reagan.
Source: US ABC

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Jamie-Jerry Taulagi might not have missed much of the game, but this cheap shot is bound to have severe repercussions.

Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

00:47
2
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

02:19
3
The Chinese Government has released a list of people most wanted for corruption.

Four of China's 'most wanted' residing in Auckland

02:37
4
China is calling for calm and restraint, saying tensions on the peninsula have reached a critical point.

'Major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, says Trump

00:29
5
The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.

As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.

01:00
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.


Woman dies after being struck by car in Gisborne

The young woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ