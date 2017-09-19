 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


'You have to evacuate otherwise you're going to die' - Maria charges into eastern Caribbean with 250 kph winds

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hurricane Maria swept over the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

Category 5 Hurricane Maria is making a devastating path across Caribbean islands – here thrashing trees in a parking lot on the island of Guadeloupe.

Fierce winds and driving rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria caused flooding and tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.

A police official on the island, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said late Monday that there were no immediate reports of casualties but it was too dangerous for officers to do a full assessment as the storm raged outside.

"Where we are, we can't move," he said in a brief phone interview while hunkered down against the region's second Category 5 hurricane this month.

By early Tuesday, Maria weakened slightly to a still major Category 4 storm after pounding the small Caribbean island nation.

But forecasters cautioned that fluctuations in intensity were to be expected.

The country missed a direct hit from Irma, but is now set to be lashed by a category five storm.
Source: US ABC

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit earlier captured the fury of Maria as it made landfall.

"The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God," Skerrit wrote at the start of a series of increasingly harrowing posts on Facebook.

A few minutes later, he messaged he could hear the sound of galvanized steel roofs tearing off houses on the small rugged island.

He then wrote that he thought his home had been damaged. And three words: "Rough! Rough! Rough!"

A half hour later, he said: "My roof is gone. I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding."

Seven minutes later he posted that he had been rescued.

Officials in Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged.

Hurricane Maria is taking an ominously similar path over Caribbean islands as Hurricane Irma did, as it here batters the island of Martinique.
Source: US ABC

In nearby Martinique, authorities ordered people to remain indoors and said they should be prepared for power cuts and disruption in the water supply.

Authorities in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico warned that people in wooden or flimsy homes should find safe shelter before the storm's expected arrival there on Wednesday.

"You have to evacuate. Otherwise, you're going to die," said Hector Pesquera, the island's public safety commissioner.

"I don't know how to make this any clearer."

Maria had maximum sustained winds of 260 kph late Monday as it slammed into Dominica, its eye passing over the island before conditions began easing.

Early Tuesday, a hurricane hunter plane found top winds had slightly weakened though Maria remained a still extremely dangerous Category 4 major storm.

The storm is following closely in the tracks of the destructive Hurricane Irma.
Source: Reuters

The US National Hurricane Center said Maria's top sustained winds were clocked at 250 kph at 2 a.m. and that the eye of Maria was about 70 kilometers west-northwest of Dominica.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 15 kph.

Related

North America

Natural Disasters

01:54
The country missed a direct hit from Irma, but is now set to be lashed by a category five storm.

Puerto Rico in line of fire from maximum-strength Hurricane Maria

00:19
The storm is following closely in the tracks of the destructive Hurricane Irma.

'We shall survive by the grace of God!' -Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Caribbean as massive Category 5 storm
00:08
Hurricane Maria is taking an ominously similar path over Caribbean islands as Hurricane Irma did, as it here batters the island of Martinique.

Yacht beached and battered by waves as another massive hurricane looms over Caribbean islands
00:19
The storm is following closely in the tracks of the destructive Hurricane Irma.

Video: Latest NASA imagery of powerful Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:25
1
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

00:22
2
One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.

Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside

00:30
3
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

4
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

00:29
5
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.

05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 