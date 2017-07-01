'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

The Oval Office was a rough-and-tumble place when President Donald Trump sat alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in for their White House meeting.

A large contingent of US and South Korean media members were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

US Secret Service members asked Korean media to stop running as they entered the room.

During the exchange, a lamp on a table was nearly knocked over. But White House aide Keith Schiller caught it before it fell.

Trump said, "You guys are getting worse," and said a table had been knocked over.