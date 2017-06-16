 

'You gotta lighten up' – Australian PM brushes off his leaked Trump impersonation as a good-natured joke

A video was released of Malcolm Turnbull ripping into US President Donald Trump.
Unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

An impersonator was hired to chat with Simon - who was immensely looking forward to the interview with his self-confessed hero.

Listen: Backlash after radio station's cruel Tom Cruise prank on heartbroken Simon Barnett


3
Winning lotto ticket and the rubbish bag the led to it.

Lotto winners have rubbish bags and forgetful memories to thank for $9 million win

The star got back to her country roots alongside Jimmy Fallon

Watch: Miley Cyrus in disguise belts out epic version of Dolly Parton's Jolene in New York subway

The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents in this world' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
