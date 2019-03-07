'You dogs!' - Melbourne murder convict causes outburst after judge rejects sleep defence

Dramatic scenes have erupted in a Melbourne court as a man was jailed for 20 years over the statutory murder of a high-end dressmaker.

Lawrence Michael Duca, 47, screamed out expletives and "you dogs" as he was escorted out of the Supreme Court today to begin his jail sentence.

"You're innocent and I know it. I believe you," his daughter yelled, before Duca's entire family began wailing and sobbing.

Duca, who must serve a minimum 16 years before he is eligible for parole, was convicted by a jury in March of shooting The Phuong Vuong twice in the chest before robbing his home with another man in June 2017.

Mr Vuong was a sewing machinist who also ran a massage service and was in charge of a money pot known as a "hui" collected from his local Vietnamese community and distributed monthly.

He tried to fend off his attackers but was fatally shot in a struggle at his front door.

Mr Vuong's body was not found until 10 days after his death.

But Duca maintains his innocence, claiming he was drug-affected by Xanax at the time and asleep in the getaway car.

He claimed he wasn't aware of Mr Vuong's death until hearing news of it later.

His daughter Stephanie and ex-wife Lucy told reporters outside court Duca was innocent and he'd been "framed".

But in sentencing, Justice Lesley Taylor said Duca had fired the fatal shots, twice in rapid succession at Mr Vuong, before gaining access to his home with another man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - and searching the victim's house for items of value.