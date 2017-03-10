'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

Buckingham Palace has told 1 NEWS an emergency meeting of the Queen's entire household reportedly called for tonight is not to announce the death of either Her Majesty or her husband, Prince Philip.

Britain's Daily Mail reports that servants from royal residences across the country have been ordered to London and will be addressed tonight (NZT) by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household, as well as Her Majesty's right-hand man, Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt.

The report said multiple sources described the meeting as "highly unusual" and it had sparked fevered talk about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead," the palace press office told a 1 NEWS reporter in Auckland by phone this afternoon, about 4am UK time.

1 NEWS sources at Parliament in Wellington say they're not aware of any high-level contact from London regarding the reports that royal staff have been called to an emergency meeting.

This doesn't mean the reports are wrong, but that our Government doesn't appear to have been put on any sort of notice.

The Daily Mail said in its online report its sources insisted that the Lord Chamberlain does call meetings of household staff from time to time and had said it would be wrong to speculate further.

It quoted one source as saying, "Everyone is on tenterhooks" and that "the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated".

The Queen has just returned to her London residence following her extended Easter break at Windsor, it reported, noting that she turned 91 last month while Prince Philip, will celebrate his 96th birthday in June.