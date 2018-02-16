 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'You confront it head on' - Barnaby Joyce's issues with Malcolm Joyce 'resolved' - report

share

Source:

AAP

Barnaby Joyce insists he and Malcolm Turnbull continue to have a strong working relationship despite a public spat over the deputy prime minister's affair with an ex-staffer who is now pregnant with their child.

The coalition government is in crisis with a public row between Joyce and the PM stepping up a notch.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Nationals leader told Fairfax Media "Malcolm and I are strong personalities" who can retain their working relationship after the pair met in private on Saturday to settle their differences.

"Like most people in a strong business relationship, there are times you need to discuss your views because that's how you resolve things," Mr Joyce said in the interview published today.

"I don't believe either of us are the sort of people who whisper behind closed doors - if you have an issue, you confront it head on and that's what we did."

A Newspoll published by The Australian on Monday found 65 per cent Australian voters believe Mr Joyce should quit as Nationals leader. The poll of 1632 voters was conducted between February 15 and 18.

Mr Joyce rejected ongoing questions about his travel expense and other entitlements.

"I am and continue to be confident that there has been no misuse of travel or entitlements, nor that any has been or will be found. I base that confidence on the fact that hundreds of inquiries have been made and nothing has been found," he said.

Mr Joyce addressed questions surrounding the presence of his now partner Vikki Campion on the Sunshine Coast in January 2017 ahead of his appearance on the ABC's 7.30 program and other media engagements, during a family holiday.

"It's unsurprising that a media adviser would come to help you with media on 7.30 on and a major bio-security outbreak such as white spot," he told Fairfax.

Mr Joyce today began five days personal leave after a tumultuous week that culminated in a public falling out with Mr Turnbull and murmurings about his position as Nationals leader.

On Thursday, while announcing ministers would be banned from having sex with staffers, Mr Turnbull described Mr Joyce's affair with Ms Campion as a "shocking error of judgment" that caused "a world of woe" for Mr Joyce's wife and four daughters.

That provoked an angry response from Mr Joyce, who said the remarks were "inept" and "unnecessary".

The government announced last week Mr Joyce would take personal leave and not stand in as acting prime minister when Mr Turnbull heads to the US later this week.

Deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop acknowledged the past 10 days had been very distracting for the government.

But she said Mr Joyce's future was in the hands of his Nationals colleagues.

Asked about the Newspoll result, she said: "I'm sure (Nationals politicians will) take a whole range of matters into account as they consider this issue".

"... we'll see how things turn out in the following days and weeks," she told Sky News from London.

With Ms Bishop also away, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will be acting prime minister.

Related

Politics

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Christchurch residents urged to get prepared as Cyclone Gita approaches

00:57
2
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds


01:36
3
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

00:18
4
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the awards alongside her husband Prince William.

Watch: Kate Middleton dazzles Baftas red carpet in beautiful green dress with matching necklace

01:30
5
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

00:11
Police helped move the bird along from the Northern Motorway.

Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway eventually.


04:59
A 4000km scooter ride is set to be undertaken by nine mental health experts speaking to teens around the country.

Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 