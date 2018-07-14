 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'You are changing culture' - Trump and May trade comments on Europe immigration after Trump labels it 'a very negative thing'

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump pressed ahead Friday (overnight NZT) with his complaints that European immigration policies are changing the "fabric of Europe" and destroying European culture.

His comments were somewhat rebutted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who said immigration has added diversity.
Source: Associated Press

During a news conference with British Prime Minster Theresa May, Trump backtracked on the criticism of May that he made in an explosive interview released as he began his visit to the country. But he reiterated his belief that Europe's decision to accept migrants from Middle Eastern and African countries is "a very negative thing for Europe."

Standing next to May at Chequers, the prime minister's official country estate, Trump acknowledged that his remarks were "politically not necessarily correct." But he said European countries need to "watch themselves."

"You are changing culture, you are changing a lot of things," he said, adding, "You see the same terror attacks that I do."

Footage shows London police in the thick of heated exchanges, where at least three people have been arrested so far.
Source: Associated Press

Trump was reiterating a position he articulated in an interview released Thursday (Yesterday NZT) by The Sun, in which he also criticized May's handling of Brexit negotiations and said "I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad."

May quickly rebutted Trump during their joint appearance, saying the UK has a "proud history of welcoming people who are fleeing persecution to our country."

"Over the years, overall immigration has been good for the UK," she added. "It's brought people with different backgrounds, different outlooks here to the UK and we've seen them contributing to our society and our economy."

Critics have faulted the president for using language that echoes white supremacist laments about the loss of white power.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Israel Dagg of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Brumbies, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 25th February 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Israel Dagg chooses to play in Japan over Hawke's Bay after Super Rugby season - report

2

Courier driver leaves gun outside buyer's Rotorua home

3
The Warehouse

Government urged to step in over possible job cuts at The Warehouse

4

Ancient Iceman's last meal revealed

00:15
5
Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

Watch: Sunwolves left flabbergasted after flanker sent off for soft 'punch' against Reds

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.