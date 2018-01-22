'Yet to reach an agreement' – US Government shutdown to extend into working week

The Senate inched closer to ending a partisan stalemate that has shuttered the federal government, but no agreement was reached late today to reopen the government by the beginning of the US workweek.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations were still underway into the night, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding bill scheduled for noon Monday (local time).

Seeking to win over holdout votes, McConnell pledged today that the Senate would take up legislation on some top Democratic priorities, including immigration, if they aren't already addressed by Feb. 8.

"We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward", Schumer said, adding that talks would continue.

McConnell's commitment follows hours of behind-the-scenes talks between the leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers over how to end the two-day display of legislative dysfunction.