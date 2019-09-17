TODAY |

Yemen Houthi rebels say they're halting attacks on Saudi Arabia

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

Yemen's Houthi rebels said today that they were halting drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, one week after they claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key oil facility in the kingdom.

The US and the Saudis blamed the September 14 attack on Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen. Iran denies any responsibility.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis' supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen, said the group is waiting for a "positive response" from Saudi Arabia. His comments were carried by the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV.

The announcement could be a first step toward a wider ceasefire in Yemen, but it remained unclear, and there was no immediate response from the Saudi-led coalition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The statement comes as Iran is being blamed for the Saudi oil attacks, which the nation denies. Source: Breakfast

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern about a coalition airstrike early Friday around Al Hali district, north of the port city of Hodeida in Yemen.

Guterres appealed for restraint and said the warring parties had agreed to respect a December cease-fire deal in the Hodeida area, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The recent attacks on Saudi Arabia knocked out more than half of the country's daily crude oil production.

Your playlist will load after this ad

International prices are already 15 per cent higher than they were before the drone attack. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: All Blacks lead in second half in Rugby World Cup crunch clash with Springboks
2
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
3
Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward
4
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
5
Jacinda Ardern tells reporters SBW asked her if she's planning on 'expanding her family'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Facebook says it has suspended 'tens of thousands' of apps

Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo

Young protesters around globe demand climate change action

Mechanic pleads not guilty in airliner sabotage case