Yellow vest protest in Brussels turns violent; 350 detained

A yellow vest protest march was taken over by black-hooded demonstrators and turned violent in Brussels, forcing authorities to detain a few hundred people.

The yellow vest demonstration was intended to be against social injustice on the day of European Parliament elections. But it degenerated into disorder, with some protestors pelting buildings and smashing barricades. Police intervened to disperse the violent demonstrators.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said around 350 people were briefly detained but were released later Sunday (local time).